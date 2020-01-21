Albania Invites Bids for 140MW Solar PV Plant

TIRANA, January 21

The Albanian authorities are seeking bids, domestic and international, for the construction and maintenance of a 140MW photovoltaic plant in Karavasta area, Fier region.

Interested investors can submit their bids by March 16th, for which financial bids will be opened on the same day at 12:00 hours, according to an Invitation for Bids published by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy on Monday, January 20th (available in Albanian, see below).

“The selection of the bidder for the design/build/finance/operation/maintenance/transfer of a PV plant in Remas-Karavasta-Lushnja-Libofsha with a total installed capacity of 140MW (FiP for an installed capacity of 70MW for 15 years while the additional capacity of 70MW is not part of support measures),” the IFB said.

Based on the IFB, the set of documents for the bidding is available starting January 20 from upon payment of an amount of Euro 2,000 (not specified if refundable or not, payment method not defined ).

For more details, two contact persons are listed in the IFB:

E-mail: [email protected];

cc: [email protected]

IFB: Ftese-per-oferte

Source: infrastruktura.gov.al