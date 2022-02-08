Albania, Top Searched Winter-Sun Destination in the UK

TIRANA, February 8

“Land of Albania! let me bend mine eyes On thee…”

(From Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage)

Lord Byron (1788–1824)

Flight time: 3 hours

Best time to visit: Year-round

After facing continuous lockdowns and some of the Brexit consequences, UK holidaymakers looking for off-season sunshine are following the traces of Lord Byron. They are discovering Albania. Based on the data provided by the American online travel agency and metasearch engine KAYAK, the Albanian capital Tirana was the most searched flight destination in January in the UK. The agency says that flight searches from the UK to Tirana soared by 266 percent compared to the previous month.

Even though the average flight prices are at £117, or £30 higher compared to the average flight prices to Greece, Albania made it to the top of the list. Meanwhile, Greece, a world tourism leader, ranked second.

Some cities in Albania may be chilly in winter, yet they get plenty of sunshine. With over, 2,544 hours of sun a year, Tirana is among the top ten sunniest cities in Europe. Other cities further south or on the coastline get even more hours of sun per year. Saranda in the south typically has over 300 sunny days a year.

Although the majority of people are looking for a warmer holiday destination somewhere in the Mediterranean, there are also many citizens from the UK looking for a country neither in the EU nor in the Schengen area. Thus many planning to move out of the UK are considering Albania as the best option. The country is close to home. Various airlines serve London-Tirana-London non-stop routes.

Source: WalesOnline

Photo: Paraglider, Llogara Pass by Elion Jashari on Unsplash