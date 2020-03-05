Albania Ends Visa Requirements with Guyana

TIRANA, March 5

Albanian passport holders will travel to Guyana without a visa following a verdict adopted during the latest meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The Council of Minister adopted an agreement with the government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Based on the agreement, holders of official, diplomatic, and ordinary passports are exempt from the visa requirement.

The verdict will come into effect after publication on the Official Gazette.

Guyana is located on South America’s North Atlantic Coast. It is located over 8,700 from Albania, air distance. The country borders with Brazil, Suriname, and Venezuela. Guyana is culturally connected to the Caribbean region. It’s the only English speaking country in South America while Guyanese Creole is widely spoken in the country.

Guyana is a tropical destination with two rainy seasons May-mid-August and November-January. However, the country is not served by a direct airline service from any European Country. Flying from Albania to Guyana takes a lot of time and connecting flights to countries where Albanian citizens need a visa like the US or the UK.

Source: Prime Minister’s Office