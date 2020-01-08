Where Can Albanians Travel Visa-Free in 2020?

TIRANA, January 8

As Henley and Partners point out a passport to some means freedom and other restriction. What about Albanian passport holders?

Every citizen that holds an Albanian passport can travel to 114 world countries without a visa, a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorization eTA according to the 2020 Henley and Partners Passport Index. The country ranks 54th in 2020 with 114 visa-free access destinations and 112 visa-required countries.

Albania dropped down six places compared to the 2019 index when it ranked 48th granting its citizens the opportunity to visit 116 countries without a visa. Djibouti and Benin are not in the 2020 list.

In the meantime, the citizens of Kosovo, which is the only country in the Balkan region under the Schengen visa regime, can travel to 40 countries. Kosovo ranked 99th.

Meanwhile, passport holders from the countries of the region can travel to more countries compared to Albanians.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 52nd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries

Montenegro ranked 46th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations

North Macedonia ranked 47th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 123 destinations

Serbia ranked 39th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 133 destinations

Japan tops the 2020 list of the world’s most powerful passports

The passport that opens more doors around the world is the Japanese passport with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations.

Singapore ranks second with 190 countries while South Kore and Germany rank both third with access to 189 countries.

On the other hand, the less-friendly passports are the Syrian, the Iraqi, and the Afghani passports.

Check out the visa-free access destinations for Albanian passport holders and plan your 2020 adventures

* visa on arrival ** eTA

Asia

Bangladesh *

Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Timor-Leste *

Africa

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Egypt*

Gambia

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya *

Madagascar *

Malawi *

Mauritania *

Mauritius *

Mayotte

Mozambique *

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal *

Seychelles *

Somalia *

Tanzania *

Togo *

Uganda *

Zambia *

Zimbabwe *

Oceania

Cook Islands

French Polynesia

Micronesia

New Caledonia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Europe

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

Vatican City

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

French West Indies

Haiti

Jamaica *

St. Maarten

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Americas

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

French Guiana

Middle East

Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Palestinian Territory

Turkey

The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.

Curious about the countries that you visit only with a visa or e-visa?

Find out more HERE

Source/Photo Credit: Henley and Partners Index