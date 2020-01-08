Where Can Albanians Travel Visa-Free in 2020?

TIRANA, January 8
As Henley and Partners point out a passport to some means freedom and other restriction. What about Albanian passport holders?
Every citizen that holds an Albanian passport can travel to 114 world countries without a visa, a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorization eTA according to the 2020 Henley and Partners Passport Index. The country ranks 54th in 2020 with 114 visa-free access destinations and 112 visa-required countries.
Albania dropped down six places compared to the 2019 index when it ranked 48th granting its citizens the opportunity to visit 116 countries without a visa. Djibouti and Benin are not in the 2020 list.
In the meantime, the citizens of Kosovo, which is the only country in the Balkan region under the Schengen visa regime, can travel to 40 countries. Kosovo ranked 99th.
Meanwhile, passport holders from the countries of the region can travel to more countries compared to Albanians.
Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 52nd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries
Montenegro ranked 46th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations
North Macedonia ranked 47th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 123 destinations
Serbia ranked 39th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 133 destinations
Japan tops the 2020 list of the world’s most powerful passports
The passport that opens more doors around the world is the Japanese passport with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations.
Singapore ranks second with 190 countries while South Kore and Germany rank both third with access to 189 countries.
On the other hand, the less-friendly passports are the Syrian, the Iraqi, and the Afghani passports.
Check out the visa-free access destinations for Albanian passport holders and plan your 2020 adventures
* visa on arrival ** eTA
Asia
Bangladesh *
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka **
Timor-Leste *
Africa
Cape Verde Islands *
Comores Islands *
Egypt*
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau *
Kenya *
Madagascar *
Malawi *
Mauritania *
Mauritius *
Mayotte
Mozambique *
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal *
Seychelles *
Somalia *
Tanzania *
Togo *
Uganda *
Zambia *
Zimbabwe *
Oceania
Cook Islands
French Polynesia
Micronesia
New Caledonia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Europe
Andorra
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
Vatican City
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba
Curacao
Dominica
Dominican Republic
French West Indies
Haiti
Jamaica *
St. Maarten
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Americas
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
El Salvador
French Guiana
Middle East
Armenia *
Georgia
Iran *
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Turkey
The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.
Curious about the countries that you visit only with a visa or e-visa?
Source/Photo Credit: Henley and Partners Index
