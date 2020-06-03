Albania Counted over 3,000 Information and Communication Enterprises in 2019

TIRANA, June 3

The number of companies providing information and communication services in 2019 in Albania was 3,089 the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on its recent report on enterprises. Based on the data, 1,884 enterprises are registered by physical individuals while the remaining 1,205 are legal individuals.

Moreover, the report provides insights even on the number of information and communication enterprises by the number of employees. In 2019 there were 2,554 companies with one to four employees. Further on, 267 companies from his sector had between five and nine employees while 213 had between 10 and 49 employees. Only 55 companies had more than 50 employees.

Information and telecommunication technology (ICT) jobs along with finance and insurance jobs topped the list of the highest-paying occupations in Albania in 2019.

A previous report on tertiary education by INSTAT, graduates on Information and communication technologies accounted for 5.3 percent of total graduates in 2019.

Albania also has the lowest corporate income tax rate (5%) in the Western Balkans for all companies whose activity is software production and development.

Source: INSTAT