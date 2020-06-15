Airlines that Resumed Flights to Albania on Monday

TIRANA, June 15

The first commercial-airline flights to Tirana International Airport (TIA) were resumed on Monday respectively by Austrian Airlines, Air Serbia, and Aegean Airline. According to TIA, the planes arriving from Vienna and Belgrade landed at Mother Teresa Airport at 14:30 hours.

Meanwhile, Air Albania departed to Frankfort to carry out a repatriation flight.

In the meantime, the plane from Athens is expected to land at TIA at 19:25 hours.

However, travel restrictions are still in place as in the current stage only EU nationals and residents in EU countries are allowed to travel to the aforementioned destinations.

TIA calls on passengers to keep patience as flight status and travel reliefs are changing at a fast pace.

In any case, passengers are reminded that face masks are mandatory and that they must comply with the safety measures at the airport, during the flight, and at the arrival airport.

Source/Photo credit: TIA