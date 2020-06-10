Tirana – Athens Flights to Resume Next Week

TIRANA, June 10

Greek airline Aegean confirmed that it will resume its flight service Athens – Tirana – Athens on Monday, June 15. Although the frequency of flights will be limited to three times a week, respectively on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Based on the official website of the Greek airline, flights from Tirana to Athens operate from 15 June 2020 until 27 March 2021.



Regarding the safety measures on board, the airline informed that the new travel protocols define the following: the use of a face mask has become obligatory for both passengers and crew, and from now on, only one (1) item is permitted in the cabin of the aircraft, either a personal item (women’s/men’s handbag or thin laptop case) or a carry on up to 8kg. Furthermore, 3 rows of seats will be kept vacant in case there is a need to isolate a passenger with potential symptoms.

In the meantime, Tirana International Airport that charter flights from Belarus to Albania will start their service this Friday, June 12th.

Read also: Wizz Air Opens New Base in Tirana and Launches 15 New Routes

Source: Aegean Airlines