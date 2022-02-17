Where can Albanians Travel Visa-Free in 2022

TIRANA, February 17

The Albanian passport made a slight improvement in the Henley and Partners annual passport index 2022. The number of countries where a holder of an Albanian passport can travel visa-free is 114. This number has not changed over the last couple of years. However, the Albanian passport jumped from 52nd place in 2021 to 49th in 2022. Meanwhile, if you hold only an Albanian passport, you will need a visa to enter 113 countries.

In the meantime, the Kosovan passport dropped one position compared to 2021. The Kosovan travel document ranks 103rd with 40 visa-free access destinations and 187 visa-required destinations.

On the other hand, holders of passports from other countries of the region can access more visa-free destinations compared to Albanians.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 47th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries

Montenegro ranked 43rd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 123 destinations

North Macedonia ranked 42nd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 125 destinations

Serbia ranked 36th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 135 destinations.

Globally, the Japanese and Singaporean passports top the 2022 index with visa-free access to 192 destinations. South Korea and Germany share second place with 190 destinations each.

Check out the visa-free access destinations for Albanian passport holders and plan your 2021 adventures

* visa on arrival ** eTA

Oceania

Cook Islands

French Polynesia

Micronesia

New Caledonia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Middle East

Armenia *

Iran *

Israel

Palestinian Territory

Oman

Europe

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Vatican City

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

French West Indies

Haiti

Jamaica *

St. Maarten

Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Asia

Bangladesh *

Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Timor-Leste *

Americas

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

French Guiana

Guayana

Africa

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Egypt*

The Gambia

Guinea-Bissau *

Madagascar *

Malawi *

Mauritania *

Mauritius *

Mayotte

Mozambique *

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal *

Seychelles *

Somalia *

Tanzania *

Togo *

Uganda *

Zambia *

Zimbabwe *

The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.

Source: Henley & Partners

Photo taken in Malaysia by Gaddafi Rusli on Unsplash