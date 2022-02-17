Where can Albanians Travel Visa-Free in 2022

TIRANA, February 17
The Albanian passport made a slight improvement in the Henley and Partners annual passport index 2022. The number of countries where a holder of an Albanian passport can travel visa-free is 114. This number has not changed over the last couple of years. However, the Albanian passport jumped from 52nd place in 2021 to 49th in 2022. Meanwhile, if you hold only an Albanian passport, you will need a visa to enter 113 countries.
In the meantime, the Kosovan passport dropped one position compared to 2021. The Kosovan travel document ranks 103rd with 40 visa-free access destinations and 187 visa-required destinations.
On the other hand, holders of passports from other countries of the region can access more visa-free destinations compared to Albanians.
Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 47th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries
Montenegro ranked 43rd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 123 destinations
North Macedonia ranked 42nd with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 125 destinations
Serbia ranked 36th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 135 destinations.
Globally, the Japanese and Singaporean passports top the 2022 index with visa-free access to 192 destinations. South Korea and Germany share second place with 190 destinations each.
Check out the visa-free access destinations for Albanian passport holders and plan your 2021 adventures
* visa on arrival ** eTA
Oceania
Cook Islands
French Polynesia
Micronesia
New Caledonia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Middle East
Armenia *
Iran *
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Oman
Europe
Andorra
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
Vatican City
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba
Curacao
Dominica
Dominican Republic
French West Indies
Haiti
Jamaica *
St. Maarten
Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Asia
Bangladesh *
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka **
Timor-Leste *
Americas
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
El Salvador
French Guiana
Guayana
Africa
Cape Verde Islands *
Comores Islands *
Egypt*
The Gambia
Guinea-Bissau *
Madagascar *
Malawi *
Mauritania *
Mauritius *
Mayotte
Mozambique *
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal *
Seychelles *
Somalia *
Tanzania *
Togo *
Uganda *
Zambia *
Zimbabwe *
The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.
Source: Henley & Partners
Photo taken in Malaysia by Gaddafi Rusli on Unsplash
