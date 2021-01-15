UK Requires Negative COVID-19 Test for Inbound Travelers

TIRANA, January 15

Starting Friday, January 15th, all the citizens traveling from Albania to the United Kingdom will be required to show pre-departure evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test. The test must be taken 72 hours before their departure to the UK. The new measure was confirmed by Tirana International Airport (TIA).

The test will be checked at the airport and all passengers without a test certificate, an invalid certificate, or a positive test result will be denied boarding. Valid evidence includes PRC tests or other credible tests. The test evidence or certificate should be available in English, French, and Spanish languages. However, passengers with a negative test will be required to quarantine for ten days upon arrival in the UK. Meanwhile, children under-11s will be exempt from the test requirement.

The measure will be in place until further notice from the UK authorities.

Source/Photo credit: TIA