Albanians Can Now Enter Montenegro without a COVID Test

TIRANA, January 12

People traveling from Albania to Montenegro will be no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test as of January 12th. The lift of the test was confirmed by the Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Montenegrin authorities have decided to lift certain measures implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, among them the requirement for a negative test to enter the country. The decision will remain in force until further notice.

Moreover, the Montenegrin authorities inform that international roads and maritime borders are open while international flights are operating at Podgorica and Tivat airports.

However, several restrictions including an overnight curfew 22:00-05:00 hours are still in place in Montenegro.

Transit travel and tourism are the main reasons while people from Albania travel to Montenegro. Kolasin ski resorts are popular among Albanians for snowy retreats. With the test requirements in place, Montenegro was not an option. Hence Albanian travel agencies offered winter packages to Dardha and Lepusha in Albania, Brezovica in Kosovo, and Mavrovo and Popova Sapka (Kodra e Diellit ) in North Macedonia.

Source: MEFA