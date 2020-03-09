These are the Cancelled Flights and Ferries Services from Albania

TIRANA, March 9

Following the measures against the spread of the COVID-19, Albanian authorities announced that all flight services connecting Tirana International Airport (TIA) with 12 airports in North Italy have been canceled.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced an official decision from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy.

The flight services to the following airports have been canceled

Milan Malpensa (MXP)

Milan Bergamo (BGY)

Bologna (BLQ)

Florence (FLR)

Genoa (GOA)

Perugia (PEG)

Pisa (PSA)

Rimini (RMI)

Venice (VCE)

Verona (VRN)

Turin (TRN)

Ancona (AOI)

TIA informs that flights to the following destinations will continue normally

Roma (FCO)

Bari (BRI)



In the meantime, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy issued another decision that cancels the ferry service from Albanian ports to the ports of North Italy, more specifically the services Durres – Ancona –Durres, and Durres – Trieste – Durres.

Moreover, it clarifies that all ferry boats sailing towards the open ports in Albania will not be allowed to disembark their crews.



Source: infrastructura.gov.al