Albania Announces Measures against COVID-19

TIRANA, March 9

As the first domestic cases of COVID-19 appear in Albania, authorities have stepped-up efforts to slow the spread of the virus. On Monday authorities introduced the measures and guidelines to curb the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, they urged the citizens to maintain calm and cooperate with authorities and called on for solidarity in countering COVID-19

Measures

Travel by air or ferry to the lockdown areas in North Italy is suspended until April 3rd.

All public and private institutions of education will be closed until March 23rd.

Public and non-public activities, gatherings, conferences, concerts, rallies, and hearings are banned until April 3rd.

The presence of patient sitters and family relatives in health-care facilities will be reduced. Only those equipped with a permit by the hospital chair can stay with the patients.

Mandatory self-quarantining of people coming from countries placed on ‘red alert’. Failure to comply will this order will be subject to penalties.

The export of medicines and medical equipment is banned. Such activity will be conducted only with special authorization by the Health Ministry.



Moreover, authorities urged the public to avoid social gatherings and released advice on thorough hand-washing, hygiene, and greeting and to contact the emergency room number 127 if they have flu-like symptoms.

However, the closure of schools will require parents to take time off work.

Protective measures against the coronavirus by the WHO:

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing, at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, ER number: 127

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider

Moreover, the WHO shared a guideline on how to cope with stress. More information is available HERE.

Source/Photo credit: Health Ministry