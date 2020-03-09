First COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Albania

TIRANA, March 9

The Albanian Ministry of Health reported after midnight the first two cases of COVID-19 in Tirana, possibly being imported from outside the country.

According to the Ministry, two men, father and son in Tirana tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the official announcement, the two patients traveled from the Italian city of Florence, but it didn’t mention when. Updated information confirmed that only one of them entered Albania via land through Montenegro.

Meanwhile, the Ministry calls on citizens who traveled to and from affected countries and have flu-like symptoms to call the emergency room number 127.

The Ministry also urges all citizens to remain calm and cautioned to believe official sources of information.



Albania is one of the last countries in Europe to be affected by COVID-19 that has affected over 100,000 people worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Malta, and the Republic of Moldova have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Italy announced a lockdown on Sunday in the entire Lombardy region, as well as 14 other provinces. Meanwhile, airlines started canceling flights between Tirana and some Italian destinations.

Source/Photo: Ministry of Health