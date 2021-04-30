Tender for Spitalla TEDA Annulled

TIRANA, April 30

The bidding procedure on the “Construction, development, maintenance, and operation of the Technological and Economic Development Area (TEDA) in Spitalla” Durres area was annulled by the Ministry of Finance and Economy. Based on the decision issued by the Ministry, the tender was annulled on April 16, one day after the deadline for bid submission. No explanation was included in the official document.

The last tender for Spitalla TEDA was launched by mid-March. Bidding procedures for this economic area have been held before, but none has been concluded with a specific investment. TEDA Spitalla includes an area of 49.1 hectares. It is situated close to the Port of Durres, the largest and the most important in Albania, the second most developed city in Albania, Durres, only 30 km far from Mother Teresa international airport, 37 km away from the capital city Tirana.

Source: financa.gov.al