Bids Invited for Spitalla TEDA Development

TIRANA, March 17

Albanian authorities are looking for a developer for the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of the Technological and Economic Development Area (TEDA) in Spitalla, Durres area. The Ministry of Finance and Economy Published the contract notice and document of selection for interested bidders. Based on the available documents, the contract term for execution will be 99 years.

The deadline for submitting an offer is April 15, 10:00 hours. All applications must be submitted at the premises of the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The Technological and Economic Development Area is situated close to the Port of Durres, the largest and the most important in Albania, the second most developed city in Albania, Durres, only 30 km far from “Mother Teresa” international airport, 37 km away from capital city Tirana. TEDA Spitalla includes an area of 49.1 hectares.

Bidding procedures on TEDA’s in Albania have been held before, but so far none has been developed.

Details on the contract and documents are available here.

Source: Finance Ministry