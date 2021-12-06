Worker Shortage, Darkest Cloud on the Horizon

TIRANA, December 6

While the labor market experts around the world wonder where all the workers have gone, the situation in Albania is kind of different. Albanians know where the workers are going, what they don’t exactly know is how to handle the workers’ shortage problem. According to Monitor Magazine, Albanian companies from a wide array of industries are facing the consequences of high emigration rates. Following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the supply chains and worldwide shipping, the number of European companies looking for nearshore destinations where to move their processes is increasing.

International clients are reaching out to Albanian businesses operating in the sectors of footwear and textile manufacturing, automotive companies, food processing, construction, and transportation. The latter, on the other hand, cannot accept new clients due to the lack of labor force. The implementation of the skilled immigration act by Germany has been the main reason why high and middle-skill workers leave Albania as soon as they get enough experience to meet all the requirements.

Thus, data from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed that the labor force at the end of the second quarter of 2021 declined by 32,000 workers compared to the same quarter of 2019.

On the other hand, the situation is forcing Albanian companies to invest in innovation, raise wages, and improve the HR departments.

Source: Monitor