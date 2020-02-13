Save the Date for Prespa Winter Festival

Tirana, February 13

Prespa Region is enjoyable all year round. As travel means something different to every single person in the world, the Prespa Region reserve is one of the places where the journey can acquire something more meaningful than just fun. The region is known for its spiritual healing and for the flair of connecting people with the mysteries of nature.

Prespa National Park is starting the year with resolutions, to help people and travelers to catch their breath and renew themselves far from the fast-paced world.

The first event, and at the same time one of the first local festivals that you shouldn’t miss this year in Albania, will take place on February 22nd on Pustec/Liqenas municipality.

A day filled with outdoor activities, hiking, walking, boat trips, cultural and spiritual tourism, local cuisine and wine, music, and much more.

Hear the Prespa Calling and celebrate winter by the lake.



Source/Photo Credit: Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Prespa