Saranda Hosts 9th Edition of Eco-Friendly Souvenirs Fair

TIRANA, August 20

The ninth edition of the Saranda National Eco-Friendly Souvenirs Fair kicked off on Thursday. The three-day event aims at promoting ethical and sustainable gifts, conscious design, upcycled materials, the revitalization of traditional artisan crafts, and especially sustainable tourism practices while the overcrowded city is facing the highest tide of mass tourism.

The fair will run until August 21st at Naim Frasheri Promenade and it’s organized by the Ionian Agency for Environment, Media, and Information (AJMMI). Over 70 stands of artisans from Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro are participating in this edition of the fair.

According to AJMMI, one of the goals of the event is to promote Saranda as a city of fairs and eco-friendly crafts. The raw materials used by the participants include wool, wood, metals, clay, shells, recycled materials, etc.

Source: AJMMI

Photo Credit: Lika Ruci