Saranda Airport Bidding Process Annulled

TIRANA, October 25, 2021

The bidding process on Saranda Airport was annulled because the process attracted no investors, the Public Procurement Agency (APP) announced in its recent bulletin issued on Monday. According to the document, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy (MIE) decided to annul the bidding procedure on the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Saranda International Airport (SIA). The decision was based on the reason that no bids were submitted within the deadline, thus no bidders expressed interest in the project.

Since the announcement of the on Saranda airport, August 3rd the deadline and contract requirements changed twice, in attempts to attract potential investors. Despite those changes, the project with an estimated value of Euro 34 million (VAT excluded) and contract duration of 35 years failed to attract any investors.

Based on the official documents, the planned project (a Greenfield investment type) would be implemented in the Vurgu Plain area, six km away from Saranda and at an elevation of 20 meters above sea level. After 35 years, the airport would be handed over to official authorities. The airport projected was expected to boost tourism in the area.

Source: APP

Photo Credit: Saranda Municipality