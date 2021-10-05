Saranda Airport Bid Deadline Extended

TIRANA, October 5

The bid deadline on the Design, construction, operation, maintenance, rehabilitation, and transfer of the International Airport of Saranda (SIA) was postponed once again, this time ten days. Potential investors and bidders now have time until October 14 to submit their applications through the website of the Public Procurement Agency (APP). The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and energy.

Moreover, the Ministry made a few additional changes to the standard procedure documents of the bidding procedure. The bidding procedure was initially expected to close by September 23. However, authorities decided to extend the deadline to October 4th and now again to October 14th.

Based on the official documents the planned project (a greenfield investment type) will be implemented in the Vurgu Plain area, six km away from Saranda and at an elevation of 20 meters above sea level.

The project has an estimated value of Euro 34 million (VAT excluded) and a contract duration of 35 years.

Bid documents are available here.

Saranda airport is expected to boost tourism in the area, however, just like the Vlora airport, proximity to a wetland (Cuka Canal – Butrint – Stillo Cape Ramsar Site in this case) can become a liability in the future due to climate change and rising sea levels.

Source: infrastructura.gov.al

Photo credit: infrastruktura.gov.al