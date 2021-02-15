Regional Hospital Wards to Open as COVID-19 Overwhelms Tirana

TIRANA, February 15

Starting Monday, health officials will open regional hospital wards for coronavirus patients as the units of the COVID hospitals in Tirana are at full capacity. Health Minister Ogerta Mastirliu said that hospitalizations in Tirana increased by over 500 patients. She highlighted a rise in younger admission for coronavirus as well as a surge of patients in the COVID-19 intensive care units.

Therefore, the regional hospitals of Durresi and Shkodra will be the first to open followed by Korca, Vlora, and Elbasan.

As of Sunday, 1,088 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Albania, while deaths now total 1,555. The dire figures come as vaccines have rolled out to health care workers, while over 7,000 vaccines are expected to arrive today, Monday 15th.

Source: Health Ministry