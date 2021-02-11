Tighter COVID-19 Rules Kick in for Albania

TIRANA, February 11

Starting Thursday, February 11 Albanians will see COVID-19 rules tighten as part of efforts to bring under control a surge in coronavirus cases. On their part, health authorities suspect the spread of both the UK and South Africa coronavirus variants. Hence, tighter restrictions kick in across the country until February 25th as decided during the last meeting of the Technical Experts Committee.

Thus, the duration of the nightly 22:00-06:00 curfew that has been in place will change to 20:00-06:00 hours. Consequently, the curfew forbids bars, restaurants, fast-foods, and other places from continuing in-person dining or service past 20:00 hours, although delivery and takeout are still allowed.

Moreover, secondary education in ten municipalities that have seen outbreaks of the virus will switch to online classes during 11-26 February. The list of cities includes Tirana, Fier, Vlora, Berat, Durres, Gjirokastra, Lezha, Lushnja, Pogradec, and Kamza. Meanwhile, university mid-term seasons will be extended to provide options for online and in-class exams.

These measures will be in place for the upcoming two weeks that are considered crucial in trying to turn around the COVID-19 surge. Afterward, health authorities will decide on whether strengthen further of ease restrictions.

New COVID-19 cases increase by 25 percent over the last week. Albania registered 1,143 new cases on Wednesday, while deaths now total 1,503.

Source: Health Ministry