Over 30 Direct Flights Coming to Albania Starting May

TIRANA, May 4

Several airlines will add up to 30 nonstop routes, both charter and commercial flights to Tirana International Airport (TIA) as the summer season 2021 kicks off.

First, TIA confirmed that Swiss Carrier Edelweiss will resume Zurich-Tiran-Zurich flights starting May 7th. At first, the airline will provide this service weekly on Fridays. Afterward, it could increase flights to twice a week starting June.

Moreover, another nonstop route that will start operating on May 15 in Amsterdam – Tirana – Amsterdam. The route will be operated by TUI fly Belgium twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Based on the information provided by TUI’s website, the service will be offered until the end of August. TUI fly also operates the Brussels – Tirana – Brussels route three times a week.

Further on, TIA confirmed that the Lufthansa group will increase the frequency of connections with Vienna, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich starting June.

In the meantime, Wizz Air will launch the service from Tirana to Paris on June 2nd. The Wizz flight will operate twice a week, respectively on Wednesdays and Sundays.

On the other hand, charter flights have already started in April. It was SkyUP Airlines that inaugurated the first charter flight for this summer season as it resumed the service between Kyiv and Tirana on April 25th. This route will initially operate twice a week and later increase in frequency to five weekly flights by the end of May.

Recently, TIA informed that the new 30 direct routes will provide connections between Tirana and Cologne, Tel Aviv, Minsk, Warsaw, Antalya, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Prague, Kyiv, Dusseldorf, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Stuttgart, Moscow, Treviso, Zurich, Brussels, Frankfurt, Rome, Malmo, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Pescara, Eindhoven, Catania, Paris, Riyadh, Genoa, and Ancona.

However, TIA reminds travelers to contact the airlines before traveling to get information on travel requirements and quarantine rules in place in their country of destination.

Currently, only the residents of the European Union, EU nationals, and other citizens with specific documentation are allowed to travel.

Source/Photo Credit: TIA