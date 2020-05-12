Over 1,900 Businesses Filed for Activity Suspension

TIRANA, May 12

Over 1,920 businesses applied for temporary suspension of their activities during the first five months of 2020, Scan TV reports based on the data provided by the National Business Center (QKB). The official measures on the prevention of COVID-19 spread had an impact on businesses that closed their activities. Data from QKB confirm that most of the application for suspension of business activity were made during March and April.

Moreover, QKB provided details on the steps for filing for temporary suspension of business activity. Legal and physical persons should apply online through e-Albania. Applications will be approved only if the business subjects have no unpaid tax liabilities.

Source: Scan TV