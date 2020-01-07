How to e-Register Your Business in Albania

TIRANA, January 7

Starting January 2020, the National Business Center (QKB) will offer eight e-services including the initial business registration and applications for permits and licenses among others. All the following services can be obtained through the e-albania platform free of charge.

Application for initial registration and update of the registration data of the natural person, collective company, limited, limited and simple liability companies, branches or representative offices of foreign companies. Applications for submitting a financial statement and audit reports Applications for the registration of verdicts, from the court, bailiff or other public authorities Request for simplified and historical extracts Registration certification Applications for permits, licenses Title granting

Voluntary revocation of the titleIn the meantime, all the other services not listed above will be provided at QKB’s one-stop-shop.

How to register a new business at e-albania?

The natural/legal person that wants to register a business must have an active account at e-albania. Afterward, the person must fill out an initial registration form depending on the type of business that wants to register.

The applicant must upload the following document A notarized authorization to represent the applicant for registration purposes if the applicant is an authorized person by the individual that wants to open the business.

Process steps

Identify yourself as a citizen at e-albania

Select ‘Application for the initial registration of natural person’ (Aplikim për regjistrimin fillestar të personit fizik)

Click Use

Fill out the form

Click Send at the end of the page

You will receive an email by the QKB clerk that receives the request.

Source: Monitor/QKB