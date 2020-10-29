New Restrictions Proposed as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Albania

TIRANA, October 29

The technical committee of experts is considering a new set of measures following the rise in the new COVID-19 cases. Chairwoman of the committee Mira Rakacolli said on Thursday that experts have proposed that teaching in universities can be conducted online at least during the first month. Hence universities and dorms would remain closed until a second order.

Moreover, the Committee is evaluating the option for closing bars and coffee shops in the former Block are after 22:00 hours.

According to Rakacolli, there are 500 COVID-19 hotspots in Albania. About 35 percent of those hotspots are in Tirana.

Moreover, Rakacolli called on citizens to comply with the public health measures in place in order to avoid a second closure of the country.

Further on, the Health Ministry confirmed 275 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday. Currently, there are 8.809 active cases in Albania while 11,007 people have recovered from the infection since the pandemic began.

Source: Health Ministry ISHP