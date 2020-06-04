Validity of Passports Expired in 2020 Extended to New Date

TIRANA, June 4

All holders of Albanian passports that expired or will expire during 2020 are eligible to use their official document until 31 December 2020, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday in a brief announcement on Facebook. The decision was based on the normative act on an addition to Law No. 8668 on the equipment of Albanian citizens with a passport abroad (amended) adopted by Council of Ministers.

According to the decision, article No.14/3 was added to the law. A transitional provision defines the following:

“The validity period of Albanian Passports that expire in 2020 is extended until 31 December 2020.”

The normative act entered into force immediately and will be published in the official gazette. The validity of Albanian biometric passports is ten years for adults and five years for citizens under the age of 16-years-old.

Source: IM FB