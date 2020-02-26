Albanian Visa: Start Your Visa Application Online

TIRANA, February 26

Guideline on how to apply online for an Albanian visa

Every person wishing to enter Albania, under whatever purpose, might be subject to a visa regime, depending on his or her nationality.

If you have never been to Albania before, the first thing you have to do is ask yourself “Do I need a visa?”

Visa application

The “Application for a Visa” is an online service provides through e-Albania for foreign citizens to apply for a visa and requiring the presence at the Embassy or Consulate to receive the visa. After all verification procedures have been carried out, the application is accepted and the applicant is required to follow procedures for the payment of this service at the relevant bank and then send all relevant documents uploaded during the application and the bank receipt (all as uploaded and originals by post. This application requests the presence at the relevant Embassy/Consulate only once all have been completed.

You will be informed via email for the date and time of the appointment.

Figure out which Albanian Visa type you need

Visa Type “C” – Short stay visa is issued to foreign nationals that wish to enter the Republic of Albania, are entitled to stay for a maximum period of 90 days out of 180 days, from their date of first entry. This visa type is Issued with one, two or multiple entries.

Visa Type “D” – Long-stay visa is issued to foreign nationals who wish to stay in Albania for more than 90 days over a 180-days period and also issued to foreign nationals that might want to obtain a Residence Permit after entering the Republic of Albania. This visa type is issued with one, two or multiple entries. For children under 18 years: A statement expressing the consent of a parent or legal guardian of the child for the trip, or the person responsible is required.

The following are excluded to personally present themselves at the Albanian Embassy or Consulate:

– Holders of diplomatic passports;

– Humanitarian cases;

– High-Level Officials (personalities), their accompanying spouses and accompanying delegations on official visits;

– A foreigner with a royal title and other members of the royal family on official visits;

– Foreigners organized in tourist groups;

– Foreigners which have previously applied for a visa within a 59 months (4 years and 11 months) period.

Exemption of visa to enter and stay in the Republic of Albania for up to 90 days to 180 days:

– Foreign nationals that have a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa, with the condition that the visa issued must have been used previously in one of the countries of the Schengen area or persons have a valid residence permit in one of the countries of the Schengen area;

– Foreign nationals that have a valid multiple entry visa or a valid residence permit issued by the United States of America, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland, with the condition that visa issued must have been used previously in the country issued;

– Foreign nationals, who can enter and stay in the Schengen states without a visa.

Gather the required documents

To be uploaded online then after acceptance of application they deposited at the relevant Consular Office of the Republic of Albania Missions or Honorary Consulates, as well as contracted agencies by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in other countries. The applicant must present the following documents:

1) The application form for a visa must be completed online (after completion the applicant must print and sign the completed form);

2) One passport-sized photo no older than six months from the date of application;

3) Photocopy of a valid travel document, (valid for at least three months more than the period of validity of the requested visa);

4) Travel health insurance documents for the duration of the visa;

5) For children under 18 years: A statement expressing the consent of a parent or legal guardian of the child for the trip, or the person responsible.

6) An invitation from the host accompanied by a photocopy of their passport (if the host is a foreign citizen the invitation must also include their Residence Permit in the Republic of Albania issued by the relevant Albanian Authority). It is important to note that the host must deposit a copy of the invitation at the relevant Regional Department for Border and Migration, where the host is living.

THIS EXCLUDES “TYPE C VISA” APPLICATIONS FOR TOURISTIC PURPOSES, AS WELL AS FOREIGNERS THAT ARE INVESTORS/ ADMINISTRATORS/ SELF-EMPLOYED IN THE REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA, THAT APPLY FOR A TYPE D/APU VISA, WITH THE CONDITION THAT THEY GIVE A CONTACT NUMBER IN THE REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA.

VISA TYPE C

1. Visa for tourism (C)

– Document of round-trip ticket booking;

– Hotel booking or documents with information regarding the accommodation for the duration of their stay;

– Proof that the foreign citizen has sufficient income (bank statements);

– Proof of employment from their country of birth or country of residence. In case of this criteria not being met, the foreign citizen has to provide sufficient evidence that they will return to their country of birth or country of residence.

2. Visa for tourism, organized in tourist groups – invited by an Albanian tourism agency (C)

– Photocopy of a valid passport for the whole group invited;

– Notarized photocopy of the license of the Albanian Tourism Agency, which invites foreign tourist groups.

3. Visa for scientific, cultural, sports and humanitarian reasons (C)

– Invitation from the host;

– Hotel reservation or declaration of the host where they will reside;

– Documents that prove that they have sufficient funds during their stay and return to their country of origin.

4. Visa for Official visit (C)

– Invitation from the host institution;

– Verbal Note from the institution where the foreigner is employed.

5. Visa for medical reasons (C)

– The invitation from the host institution;

– Medical diagnosis (original or copy) issued by a local doctor in Albanian; – Declaration from the Albanian hospital for medical treatment as well as details of who will cover these costs;

– Sufficient financial means to cover the costs;

– Health insurance for the persons accompanying the patient.

6. Professional, commercial and business purposes Visa (C)

– Letter of invitation signed by the host, along with a copy of their identity document (when the host is a foreign national it is a requirement that they also submit a photocopy of their residence permit issued by the competent Albanian Authority);

– The document that proves their professional, commercial and business activity;

– Documents that prove the legal status of their commercial entity;

– Photocopy of certificate of registration in accordance with the purpose of the visa issued (visas for 60-90 days) according to article 73 of Law 108/2013 “For foreigners”.

VISA TYPE D

1. Visas for economic activities (D / AE)

Visas for professional activities (D / AP)

Visa commercial activity (D / AT)

Visa for employment activities (D / APU)

-Invitation signed by the host, along with a copy of their identity document (when the host is a foreign national it is a requirement that they also submit a photocopy of their residence permit issued by the competent Albanian Authority), excluding foreigners that are investors/ administrators/ self-employed in the Republic of Albania;

-Documents that prove a trading professional competence, in the respective country to which they specify the purpose of the visa;

-In cases of an invitation from a commercial entity, documents proving the legal status of the entity inviting are required;

-Photocopy of their Work Permit issued by the Albanian authorities.

-Criminal Record (Good Character) Document, legalized according to the regime with the relevant country which has issued this document.

2. Visa for study purposes (D / ST)

-A document certifying the registration/admission to an educational institution in Albania;

-Documents that prove and certify the coverage of all living costs and tuition fees;

-Travel health insurance document for the duration of the visa;

-A document that provides proof of accommodation while in the Republic of Albania;

-A document that proves your knowledge of the Albanian language for carrying out your studies.

-Criminal Record (Good Character) Document, legalized according to the regime with the relevant country which has issued this document.

3. Family Reunion Visa (D / BF)

– Letter of invitation signed by the host, along with a copy of their identity document (when the host is a foreign national it is a requirement that they also submit a photocopy of their residence permit issued by the competent Albanian Authority);

-Certificate issued within the last month that attests the relationship with the person that requests a family reunion;

-Additional documents that prove the stable relationship with the person that has requested a family reunion;

-Documents that prove that the foreign host (residing in Albania) has appropriate conditions for housing;

-Notarized copy of documents that prove that the foreign host (residing in Albania) is employed or self-employed and has sufficient income to ensure they meet the needs of the inviting persons under their responsibility.

-Document issued by Albanian institutions or foreign institutions where the applicant is applying from, which proves that the foreign has or has had at least one parent or grandparent with Albanian citizenship;

-Criminal Record (Good Character) Document, legalized according to the regime with the relevant country which has issued this document.

4. Visa for humanitarian or religious activities (D/VHF)

-Notarized copy of the license that allows for carrying out humanitarian or religious activities;

-Photocopy of their work permit or certificate of registration from their employer;

-Letter of Motivation by the religious community institution.

-Criminal Record (Good Character) Document, legalized according to the regime with the relevant country which has issued this document

5. Diplomatic visa or visa service (D / DS)

-Verbal Note from the Institution;

-Invitation from the host institution, when necessary.

6. Visa for seasonal employment purposes (D / SP)

-Invitation from the host;

-Notarized photocopy of the employment contract with the host in Albania;

-Photocopy of the work permit issued by the Albanian authorities;

-A document that proves the registration of foreigners in the country of origin institutions.

-Criminal Record (Good Character) Document, legalized according to the regime with the relevant country

7. Visa for humanitarian reasons (D / H)

-Letter of invitation signed by the host, along with a copy of their identity document (when the host is a foreign national it is a requirement that they also submit a photocopy of their residence permit issued by the competent Albanian Authority);

– Documents that prove their humanitarian motives.

Application process step-by-step

– Select the “Visa Application” service

– Click the “Apply” button

– Choose to perform a new application or track the status of an existing application

– To track the status of an existing application, enter the application number and then click the “Search” button

– To complete a new application, fill out the personal information and upload the documents that are necessary for identity verification. You will be informed via e-mail for the application confirmation as well as the special application code (which enables tracking of the application progress at any time)

– After all verification procedures have been carried out, the application is accepted and the applicant is required to follow procedures for the payment of this service at the relevant bank and then send all relevant documents uploaded during the application and the bank receipt (all as uploaded and originals by post.

– This application requests the presence at the relevant Embassy/Consulate only once all have been completed. You will be informed via email for the date and time of appointment

1st Phase

The application process is carried out online;

2. The initial verification process is carried out by the Consul, which includes checking the application form, all documents attached, and with the continuation of verifying the following:

– If the application meets all the requirements, a message is sent to the applicant informing that their “application has been accepted”, and informs them of the fee to be paid and other procedures that must be followed;

– If there are “irregularities” in the application, the relevant notification is sent to the applicant and they are required to upload the relevant additional document requested;

– If the application does not meet all the requirements than the applicant is informed that their application for a visa “has been refused”, with the relevant explanation.

2nd Phase

When the Consul accepts the application and the relevant fee has been paid, the following procedures are followed:

1. The Consul informs the applicant:

– If the visa application is approved, the Consul requests the presence of the applicant, to retrieve their visa (Please Note: You must make sure that you bring your passport, all original documents uploaded for the application, The printed and signed application form and the original invoice of payment)

– If the visa is refused, the Consul submits to the applicant the standard refusal message with the relevant explanation.

Visa processing time

A visa is issued up to 15 days from the acceptance of the application and in exceptional cases may take up to 30 days.

Visa duration of stay

Depending on the application

Visa fees

Based on the principles of reciprocity, according to the Council of Ministers Decision Nr. 569, date 03.10.2018 / 2) / Fees are varied for:

a. Children up to 6 (six) years old;

b. Holders of Diplomatic or Service passports, based on the principle of reciprocity;

c. Humanitarian cases

Start your application HERE

More on residence permits Here

Source: e-Albania