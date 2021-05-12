National Historical Museum Reopens to Public

TIRANA, May 12

The National Historical Museum announced that it reopened its galleries to the public on Tuesday, May 11. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down Albania’s museums earlier in 2020, but most have since reopened. The National Historical Museum, which is the largest museum in Albania, closed again in mid-December when the glass windows facing Skanderbeg Square were damaged during a series of protests against police violence.

The Museum also reminds the ticket fees for visitors. Thus, the ticket for Albanian and foreign visitors is Lek 500. Tickets for groups over 12 people is Lek 400. Moreover, different categories benefit from a 50 percent reduction. The ticket for teens between the age of 12 and 18 is Lek 150 meanwhile children under the age of 12 enjoy free admission. Albania citizens of all ages can enjoy free admission to the museum every last Sunday of the month.

The Museum staff suggest booking tickets online to avoid lines and physical contact. Online tickets are also cheaper compared to tickets purchased at the museum.

The National Historical Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00to 19.00 hours and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00 hours.

The National Historical Museum is the most important in the country. It showcases about 5,000 historical and cultural objects organized in eight pavilions that represent the values, tradition, history, and culture of Albanians through centuries.

Source/Photo credit: National Historical Museum