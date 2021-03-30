Marina Vlora Bid Winner Announced

TIRANA, March 30

Albanian authorities announced the result of the bid winner for the design, construction, maintenance, and transfer of a tourist port in the city of Vlora. Based on the announcement from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, the joint bidding of the temporary consortium of Marina di Vlora, Marina Projects, Brunes, and Ndregjoni won the bid. The consortium offered to invest about Euro 22.7 million.

Based on the data provided by the Public Procurement Agency (APP), two more companies submitted offers, but they didn’t comply with all the requirements. Hence, the other offers were not taken into consideration.

The bidding procedure was made public in early January. The location of the project is within the existing sea-port of Vlora. It is considered to be part of the Masterplan of Lungomare project.

Source: Local media

Image: Stock photo