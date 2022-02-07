Manufacturers and Recyclers against Plastic Bag Bill

TIRANA, February 7

Once again Albanian authorities are planning to roll out a draft law that’s supposed to address the plastic pollution issue by banning the import, manufacturing, and export of certain types of lightweight plastic. This is not the first time that the authorities adopt or discuss bills concerning the burning issue of plastic pollution and waste management in Albania.

The latest attempt was opposed by the Albanian Manufacturers Union. Representatives of the organization joined a hearing session held on Monday regarding the new bill. According to them, the implementation of the abovementioned restrictions would have not only social and economic consequences, but would also impact the state budget.

Vullnet Haka from the Albanian Recyclers Association said that this industry has made investments estimated to be millions of Euros. Moreover, he added that the sector employs over 430 people.

On the other hand, jurist Jordan Daci said that the bill could lead to international investment disputes that would cost the state budget.

Moreover, stakeholders agree that the ban of plastic bag manufacturing for export markets makes no sense, as long as those countries have no restrictions in place. Representatives of manufacturers and recyclers associations highlighted that proper management of waste and not bans on plastic bags would solve this issue.

