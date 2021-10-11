Llogara Tunnel Bid Winner Announced

TIRANA, October 11

Turkish consortium İNTEKAR YAPI LTD. ŞTİ has emerged as the winner of the construction of the Llogara Tunnel, the Public Procurement Agency (APP) announced during the weekend. According to the award notification form (see at the end of the article) issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, INTEKAR YAPI TURIZM ELEKTRIK INSAAT SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI and ASL INSAAT TAAHHUT VE SANAYI TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI are the winners of the bid. The consortium was awarded based on the most economically advantageous criteria.

A total of five bidders participated in the procedure. Yet four of the bids were disqualified due to lack of documents, bid prices over the limit fund, lack of experience, etc.

The bid price offered by the winning consortium was Lek 17,036,526,000 (without VAT).

The limit fund for the project was set at Lek 18,967,810,952.08.

Based on the announcement note, the contract duration or term of execution is 37 months.

The Llogara projects, an approximately six km long tunnel will be in the road section Orikum-Himara, part of Sh8 motorway Vlora – Saranda. It will connect Saint Eliza Bridge in Dukat with Palasa Bridge on the other side of Llogara.

These are the other bidders that participated in the procedure:

Union of economic operators (BOE) JV Concord Engineering and Contracting & Alb Building shpk & Alb Star shpk, bid-offer Lek 15,848,808,298.78 (without VAT)

Albanian Glob Affaire, bid-offer Lek 18,000,000,000 (without VAT)

LIMAK İNŞAAT SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONYME İRKETİ, bid-offer Lek 18,690,597,185.62

Power Construction Corporation of China, Limited, bid-offer Euro 185,754,927.28

As per the winner announcement documents, they are available both in the Albanian and English languages at the Public Procurement Agency, under reference number REF-98814-06-22-2021, under the Winner Announcement category.

AWARD NOTIFICATION FORM

Source: APP

Photo credit: MIE