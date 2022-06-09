Last Chance to Apply for Grants for Startups and Facilitators

TIRANA, June 9

Friday, June 10th is the last chance to startup and startup facilitators to apply for financial support from Albanian authorities. The deadline initially set for June 5th has been extended until Friday giving more time to all those who have an innovative business idea, a startup, or operate as startup facilitators to submit a funding application.

The call that opened in mid-May provides a new opportunity for entrepreneurs with an innovative business idea or have developed one over the last couple of years.

Financial support will depend on the startup stage. Those selected as winners, who are still in an early stage will be getting up to Lek 1.5 million, growth-stage startups that have been operating for up to one year will benefit Lek 3 million, while startups that have been operational between one and five years will be eligible to Lek million. Moreover, financial support for facilitators will vary between Lek 10 million and Lek 20 million.

The Ministry reminds all applicants to submit their applications in the required formats, otherwise, they will not be considered eligible.

Go to the official website of the Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship for the full application process.

Source: sipermarrja.gov.al