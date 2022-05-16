Call for Grants for Startups and Facilitators Now Open

TIRANA, May 16

People who have a small business or startup idea and startup facilitators can now apply for financial support from Albanian authorities. An official call launched by the Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship is now open. All those interested can apply for grants starting May 16th until June 5th.

Firstly, applicants must obtain a startup passport. This is a document issued by e-Albania. The same criteria apply to startup facilitators. They should apply for a facilitator passport through e-Albania.

Afterward, startups and facilitators can continue their application at the official website of the Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship. According to the announcement, the grant winners will be announced within two weeks following the deadline.

Source: sipermarrja.gov.al