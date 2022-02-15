Kosovo Issues First 5-Year Residence Permits for Albanians

TIRANA, February 15

Kosovo started to issues the first five-year residence permits for citizens from Albania. The first permits were handed over on Monday by the Kosovan Minister of Interior Xhelal Svecla. The process for obtaining a residence permit in Kosovo has been simplified following the agreement signed by the Albanian and Kosovan governments back in November 2021.

Minister Svecla said that from now on, persons holding Albanian citizenship that move to Kosovo for work or study purposes can obtain the residence permit following a simple application process. They must submit an identification document and a declaration of address.

Moreover, Minister Svecla said that the permit fee was cut from Euro 50 to only Euro 5.

The joint agreement on five-year residence permits benefits all the Albanian and Kosovan citizens who plan to live and work in Kosovo and Albania.

Source/Photo credit: mpb.rks.gov.net