Albania-Kosovo to Recognize Social Security Contributions

TIRANA, November 24

The Council of Ministers adopted two agreements between Albanian and Kosovo that will further facilitate labor mobility between the two countries. The agreements that will get signed during the joint meeting of the two governments set for Friday are going to recognize social security contributions and ease relocation for Albanian and Kosovan workers in both countries.

The agreement on Labor Mobility will allow Albanian citizens to work freely and without bureaucratic impediments in Kosovo. Moreover, even the procedures on residence permits for specific categories will be eased. On their part, Kosovan citizens have been granted the right to labor mobility in Albania.

Moreover, citizens that will move from Albania to Kosovo and vice versa for employment purposes will have their social security recognized. Thus, relocated workers will benefit from equal treatment. The scope of the agreement is to guarantee that workers benefit from the compulsory social insurance scheme, namely maternity leave, retirement and disability payment for employed and self-employed people, etc.

So far, Albania has signed agreements on social security benefits with Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, Macedonia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Austria, Turkey, and Belgium.

Source: financa.gov.al