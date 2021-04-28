Kosovo to Ease Relocation for Albanian Workers

TIRANA, April 28

Albanian workers that plan to move to Kosovo will move easily as the Kosovan government is taking action for the implementation of a cooperation agreement signed in Tirana in October 2020. The Agreement on Labor Mobility will allow Albanian citizens to work freely and without bureaucratic impediments in Kosovo. Moreover, even the procedures on residence permits for specific categories will be eased. On their part, Kosovan citizens have been granted the right to labor mobility in Albania.

The government of Kosovo established an inter-ministerial working group. It will be responsible for the coordination of tasks on the implementation of the above-mentioned agreement.

Source/Photo Credit: Kosovo’s Prime Minister’s Office