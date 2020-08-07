Intangible Cultural Heritage Expands with Xhubleta, Tropoja Dance and more

TIRANA, August 7

The Albanian National Committee for Intangible Heritage decided to expand the national list of intangible cultural heritage with the following living heritage elements:

Typical mountain dance to the rhythms of the ‘tupan’ from Tropoja(“Kcimi i bjeshkës me tupan i Tropojës”

The ancient ritual of transhumance (seasonal migration of livestock)

Xhubleta, as a unique skill and know-how craft and modes of use.

The Epics of Heroes sung accompanied by lahuta

According to Albanian culture authorities, these elements of intangible cultural heritage deserve to be inscribed as World Heritage Values.

On the other hand, UNESCO has drafted “Community based Inventory of ICH in Albania with a view to safeguarding and transmitting to future generations” project. The 26-month project with a value of $213,260 is aimed at carrying out a community-based inventory of intangible cultural heritage in three selected districts. As a first step, a tailored methodology will be compiled through a scheme of training and workshops; secondly, living heritage elements in the selected regions will be inventoried, including those of five ethnolinguistic minorities.

More specifically, the purpose of the project is to create a mechanism to better involve communities in the safeguarding process; improving and expanding upon the limited national inventory in the selected regions; and strengthening the transmission of living heritage-related knowledge and skills in the three regions.

Differently, from previous inventory-making activities undertaken in the country, the communities and bearers will be the focus of the project, and the project is expected to lead to the compilation of a complete national inventory by the end of 2022.

Source: local media, UNESCO