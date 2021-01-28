How to Apply for ID Documents for Albanians Living abroad

TIRANA, January 28

Albanian citizens residing abroad can apply online for the renewal of their biometric documents as well as for the residence address. The initial application can be completed through e-Albaniaplatform. Hence, there will be no need to fill out paperwork at Albanian Embassies or Consulate offices in their respective countries.

Declaration of Address

The e-service Address declaration for Albanian citizens living abroad allows those who have permanent residence in another country to declare the exact address free of charge. This detailed manual can guide applicants through the process.

Application for renewal of biometric passport and ID card

Albanian citizens living abroad can start an application for a biometric document through the online consular services at e-Albania. The service provides information on the documents needed for adults or people under the age of 16 years who apply for the first time for a biometric document or for those that need to renew their passport or ID card due to various reasons.

The application for an ID document requires the presence of the applicant in the final stage of the application to collect their fingerprints. This service is provided by specific diplomatic missions abroad. Currently, the list includes the Albanian embassies in Athens, Rome, London, Brussels, and general consulates in Thessaloniki, Bari, Munich, Istanbul, and New York. More offices are expected to provide this service in the future.

Read also: Visa and Residence Permits for Foreigners in Albania

Source: e-Albania