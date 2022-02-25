Grants for Tourism, Agro, and Fishing Businesses in Prespa Area

TIRANA, February 25

New and existing businesses, startups, farmers, and fishermen registered as businesses, and Non-Governmental Organizations NGOs from the Prespa area operating in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, and fishing in the Prespa area soon can apply for financial grants. The Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Prespa and the Regional Administration for Protected Areas in Korca inform that the first call for grants for Prespa economic support will be open from March 7th till March 28th.

The main goal of this grant scheme is to support novelties in key social and economic sectors as well as to improve existing services in the Prespa region. The grants will consist of investments in services, infrastructure, or equipment in the villages located in the area of Prespa National Park in the municipalities of Devolli and Pusteci.

More specifically, the first measure consists of project ideas on the support, development, or improvement of services that have an impact in the abovementioned sectors. Based on the announcement the grants for this measure will be up to Euro 5,000.

Meanwhile, the second measure consists of projects or ideas on infrastructural investments or equipment of economic impact. Grants for this measure are going to be up to Euro 10,000.

The total contribution of this scheme will be up to 60 percent of the project value. Meanwhile, the applicants will cover at least 40 percent of the project cost.

Applications forms and project proposal forms are available ONLINE or by the premises of the Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Prespa project, as well as by the municipalities of Devoll and Pustec.

Source: Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Prespa

Photo Credit: Ardian Fezollari