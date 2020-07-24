News

German Embassy to Reopen Visa Section on Monday

July 24, 2020
German Embassy to Reopen Visa Section on Monday

TIRANA, July 24

The German Embassy in Albania announced on Friday that the passport and visa section will reopen on Monday, July 27, following a week-long suspension. According to the announcement, all the confirmed appointments will be held as scheduled. Meanwhile, all those who had an appointment during the last week will get a new date.
The decision for the suspension of the passport and visa section activity was taken as a preventive measure due to the coronavirus situation.

Source: German Embassy

