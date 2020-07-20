German Embassy Closes Visa Section

TIRANA, July 20

Starting Monday, the passport and Visa Section at the German Embassy in Albania will be closed until further notice due to preventive measures. The announcement was made by the Embassy of Germany on its social media profiles. The announcement informed that people affected by the visa section closure will be provided with an alternative appointment as soon as operations return to normal. Based on the announcement, people will be notified immediately on Facebook as soon as operations restart again.

Meanwhile, those in need of emergency consular assistance can reach the embassy through the on-call service 068 202 9109. This service does not provide information on visa applications or procedures.

+++ Informacion i rëndësishëm +++

Prejt ditës së sotme, e hënë 20 korrik 2020, nisur nga gjendja aktuale Zyra e Vizave… Posted by Ambasada Gjermane Tiranë on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Source/Photo Credit: German Embassy