Gender Pay Gap: Men Paid 10.1% more than Women in 2019

TIRANA, July 3

Male employees were paid 10.1 percent more than their female counterparts in 2019, official data show. The data from ‘Men and Women in Albania 2020’ survey conducted by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) show that the gender pay gap narrowed by 0.6 percent compared to 2018.

Men earned a median salary of Lek 54,940, compared with Lek 49,411 for females. Financial inequality was present in every sector from the highest to the lowest-paying.

For example, financial and insurance and ICT are the top highest paying jobs in Albania. A man working in the financial sector earned a median salary of Lek 118,629 compared with Lek 100,775 for females.

Moreover, the median gross salary for men in the ICT sector was Lek 85,468 compared with Lek 73,232 for women.

The overall gender pay gap is 10.1 percent due to the uneven distribution of males and females between different skill levels and employment sectors.

Source: INSTAT