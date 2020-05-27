France’s Voltalia Wins Bid for Karavasta Solar Park

TIRANA, May 27

Albania’s Infrastructure Ministry announced on Wednesday French renewable energy producer Company Voltalia as the winning bidder for the construction and maintenance of a 140MW photovoltaic plant in the Karavasta area, Fier region.

Voltalia was selected over four other bidders. Based on the data provided by the ministry, a total of 30 subjects purchased the bid documents, but only five submitted an offer. The French company proposed a price of EUR 24.89 per MWh.

According to the company’s website, Voltalia is an energy producer and service provider in renewable energy production from solar, wind, hydro, and biomass present in 20 countries.

Previously, this company announced that it signed in February 2019 a contract for the construction, operation, and maintenance services for a 2.5 MW solar plant to be built in Albania, in the Fier area.

The announcement was live-streamed on the ministry’s Facebook page. More details are expected on an official press release.

Source: Local media