Flights between Albania and UK to be Cancelled

TIRANA, March 16

Albania will add the UK to the list of travel restrictions, Tirana International Airport (TIA) announced on Monday.

“To the attention of the passengers that are flying to the UK as a destination. To further prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) the Albanian Government has announced that flights to and from the UK are suspended as of March 17th until a second notice,” it was said on TIA’s announcement.

Moreover, the airport advised travelers to get in contact with airlines or travel agencies.

Flight services between Albania and the UK are operated by British Airways, Albawings, and Wizz Air. So far, Albania canceled flight services with Italy and Greece.

Source: TIA