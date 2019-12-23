Don’t Miss Korca This Christmas

TIRANA, December 24

While every Albanian city is dressed with its finest decoration, none competes with Korca when it comes to getting into the Christmas spirit. The romantic south-eastern city guarantees snowy nights, happy thoughts and warm memories to replace bad ones from the recent events.

Snow and Christmas decorations offer a special wintery atmosphere. The pedestrians’ area, the old bazaar, boulevards and squares, and other areas are lit up in Christmas light. Korca is known as the cradle of Albanian culture, art, traditions, music, excellent cuisine and hospitality. All these make it one of the most festive and romantic cities in Albania.

Besides the numerous entertainment options, the city is home to many museums. Don’t miss the National Museum of Education, the National Museum of Medieval Art, the Archeological Museum, and the Gjon Mili Museum at the premises of the Romanian House. In the meantime, Korca is known for its nonchalant lifestyle, serenades, and easy-going people. This attracts people of different ages and interests. The nearby villages of Dardha and Voskopoja are among the top winter destinations in Albania.

Don’t forget to share something with those in need this season.

Photo credit: Olger Zace