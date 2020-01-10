Donors’ Conference on Albania Reconstruction set in February

TIRANA, January 10

The donor’s conference in support of Albania in light of November’s earthquake will take place on February 17th in Brussels. Head of the European Union delegation to Tirana, Ambassador Luigi Soreca confirmed the date on Friday.

The donors’ conference to help #Albania🇦🇱 in its reconstruction efforts following the devastating earthquake of 26 November last year will take place in Brussels on 17 February 2020. The European Union #EU🇪🇺 stands by Albania🇦🇱.#EUforAlbania🇪🇺🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/3ngDmReYkH — Luigi Soreca🇪🇺 (@LSorecaEU) January 10, 2020



The conclusion on support (humanitarian assistance and the donors’ conference) for Albania was adopted by the European Council on December 12th.

It was the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who first said on December 4th that the EU will allocate Euro 15 million from the European Neighborhood Fund immediately to support the Albanian people after the recent disastrous earthquake.

Source/Photo Credit: EU in Albania