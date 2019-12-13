The EU Stands in Solidarity with Albania

TIRANA, December 13

On Thursday, December 12th, the European Council adopted conclusions on important issues, among them, the support for Albania.

“The European Union stands in solidarity with Albania in light of the recent earthquake.

The European Council welcomes the Commission’s announcement to provide humanitarian assistance and to organize a donors’ conference,” it was concluded.

In Albania, the conclusion was unveiled by the European Union Delegation to Tirana.

It was the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who first said on December 4th that the EU will allocate Euro 15 million from the European Neighborhood Fund immediately to support the Albanian people after the recent disastrous earthquake.

Source/Photo Credit: consilium.europa.eu