COVID-19 Update: 19 New Cases on Wednesday

TIRANA, April 15

UPDATE: There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Albania today. Deputy Health Minister Mira Rakacolli reported the death of a 90-years-old patient from Fier during the last 24 hours.

The current death toll sits at 25. Rakacolli said that 252 new tests were conducted on Tuesday, bring the number of total tests to 4,545. 19 out of the 252 tests were confirmed COVID-19 positive bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Albania to 494.

Currently, the number of recovered patients sits at 251, while the number of hospitalized patients is 48. The additional 19 cases were reported in Tirana, Kukes, Kruja, Elbasan, and Korca.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 238

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 16

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 18

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 71

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 7

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 45

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 6

