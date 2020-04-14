Albania COVID-19 Cases Rise to 475

TIRANA, April 14

The number of COVID-19 cases in Albania rose to 475 Tuesday with eight new cases, while the death toll is at 24. One among the new eight additional cases was reported in the city of Kukes, Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute said. She added that 236 new tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests to 4,306. 45 among the tested people were health-care workers, mostly from Shkodra as the second worst-hit city by the coronavirus in Albania.

In the meantime, Tomini said that 24 patients recovered during the last 24-hours bring the total of recovered cases to 248. Currently, 46 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID hospitals in Tirana.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 227

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 15

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 71

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 6

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 45

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 1

Source: Health Ministry